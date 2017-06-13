Medicine deal

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Government has selected five companies to supply medicine to public hospitals around the country to immediately address the drugs shortage problem.

A Government team led by Finance Secretary Dr Ken Ngangan and consisting of officials from the departments of the Prime Minister, Health, Treasury and Finance will meet the five selected suppliers today.

Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari said they would discuss the system the Government wanted put in place so that there would be no more delays to the supplies of medicine to hospitals.

The names of the five suppliers are expected to be revealed after today’s meeting.

Lupari said the performance of the five suppliers would be monitored over the next six months. If satisfactory, contracts to supply and distribute medicines for hospitals will be signed.

Lupari told reporters that the decision to appoint five out of the 17 potential suppliers followed an investigation into the procurement and delivery of medicine carried out two weeks ago.

A preliminary report from the investigation revealed that there had been poor management of contracts, lack of capacity, poor scheduling of procurement, lack of monitoring of the contractors, plus the untimely release of funds by the Treasury Department.

“As a result of these deficiencies, we have spent a lot of money, millions of kina, all these years and we feel that we are not getting the value for money,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Peter O’Neill directed that “we broaden the terms of reference of this audit team to include looking at the management system, the contracting, the selection of suppliers, funds not released on time and the distribution process”.

Lupari said short-term measures included that the five suppliers with financial and supply-chain capability fulfilled the requirement in supplying medicine directly to hospitals around the country.

The suppliers would be required to establish their provincial outlets for the timely distribution and delivery of drugs to the hospitals.

The Government team will look at the management and distribution of the medical kits to ensure timely distribution.

The medicine shortage crisis was highlighted last week by the National Doctors Association.

