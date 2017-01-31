Medicine plant talks on again

By HELEN TARAWA

NEGOTIATIONS have started between the Department of Health and the Indian High Commission for a proposed pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Papua New Guinea.

This follows a memorandum of understanding signed in April last year between the representatives of the governments of Papua New Guinea and India for a five-year cooperation to improve the quality of infrastructural resources in healthcare and research.

This will enable generic medicines widely used in the country to be made locally, cutting down costs by millions of kina in drug imports.

Health Secretary Pascoe Kase told The National that the government, through a statutory body, would join the Indian government to carry out the initial work.

Without giving further information on the progress of work, Kase said a technical-group from the department was in charge of the negotiations and would give him detailed update.

Under the cooperation both countries will set up a working group to further elaborate the details and oversee the implementation of the project under the MOU.

The financial terms are based on the principle that each country covers the costs related to its participation in activities arising from the MOU.

The other key areas of cooperation between the two governments include public health, HIV/AIDS and capacity development of health professionals through training in both countries.

The cooperation will also include drug and health-care technologies in Papua New Guinea, including capacity-building for quality assurance for pharmaceutical projects, health research, environmental health and any other areas of common interest that may be jointly decided.

The forms of cooperation will be through exchange medical/health missions, delegations and experts.

There will also be medical services and personal exchanges, including staff training in the areas of medicine and health care.

The cooperation will enable improved access to health-care services in the two countries, provision of training opportunities to PNG doctors and nurses in India, encouraging participating in international organisations and their related conferences and events.

Health experts in both countries will participate in health research of common problems and issues and any other form of cooperation that may be jointly decided by the parties.

The cooperation will be effective for a period of five years and will be automatically extended for another five years.

