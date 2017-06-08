Medicine shortage

By Rebecca Kuku

DOCTORS are concerned about the shortage of medicine around the country which they say is putting lives at risk, even causing deaths in some cases.

Members of the National Doctors Association serving around the country are urging the Government to resolve the matter quickly as it is likely that three major hospitals may close before the end of the month because there is no medicine and funding.

Association president James Naipao has been receiving reports from doctors around the country that some hospitals are facing a shortage of medicine while others have completely run out of stock.

“The Government must stop misleading the people. We are talking about lives. Drugs are used to save lives.”

“Without drugs our people are dying while the Government has been talking about tender processes (for a selected company to procure drugs on its behalf) and all that,” he said in a statement.

Naipao said in a statement commonly-used medicine such as antibiotics and those used to treat cancer, diabetes and asthma were running low.

“We are speaking out now because we have reached that red light zone where there is no medicine and people are dying,” he said

“Hospitals have no money and are not able to procure drugs because almost all the hospitals have not received their full funding from the Government.”

On behalf of the doctors, he called on the Government and the health department to either supply the medicine or allocate funding to hospitals to buy their own supplies.

No comment could be obtained from the health department yesterday on the doctors’ concern. But Health Secretary Pascoe Kase said this week the process of ordering and supplying medical supplies was complex.

He said a transparent process specifying requirements was put together by the health department and then put to the market by the Central Supply and Tender Board before contracts were recommended.

In March, Deputy Health Secretary Dr Paison Dakulala blamed the drug shortage on the delay in funding to the health department.

“Procuring of medicines, which takes up to six months just to get the medicine into the country and another month from Port Moresby to other provinces, are the main factors that contribute to the shortage of medicine,” he told The National.

Naipao said while the Government and Opposition are “bickering over their policies, Papua New Guineans are dying because there is no medicine”.

“The NDA is not concerned about who wins or who loses this election. We are talking about lives, lives that have been lost, lives that are at risk,” he said.

Naipao said the Mt Hagen General Hospital, Milne Bay General Hospital and Kundiawa General Hospital were expected to close by the end of this month because they lacked funding to continue services.

