Medivac team treats 800 people from Usino-Bundi

MORE than 800 sick people in the Usino-Bundi district of Madang have been treated by a medical team from the St Joseph Nombri Memorial Kundiawa General Hospital – thanks to the assistance of a mining company.

They can also thank Vincent Kumura, the 2016 PNG Digicel Man of Honour, who organised getting a medical team from the hospital to treat the patients in Usino-Bundi.

Kumura thanked mining company Era Resources Inc for ensuring that the patients were airlifted to the Kainantu hospital.

He thanked Dr Harry Poka, the hospital’s medical services director, and the medical team led by Dr Lilian Toma.

“Basic healthcare is one of the direst needs of the remote mountain people of Bundi. I would like to see more support and partnership for such wonderful community events to help improve the livelihood of the poor and disadvantaged people,” he said.

Marengo Mining Limited airlifted five referral patients to Kundiawa for treatment. The mining company had started in Yandera in 2006.

The patients were seen by the hospital’s six-member rural outreach programme medical team from October 11 to 17.

The team recommended that the five be taken to the hospital. They include Vero Dagaini, 50, Abraham Rugei, 50, and Lilian Angiva, 4.

