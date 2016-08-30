Meet on early warning system

By DELLYANNE ILAI

THROUGH the regional integrated multi-hazard early warning system (Rimes), PNG National Weather Service and the Department of Mineral Policy and Geohazards Management are organising a national seasonal forecasts forum to be held in October.

The Rimes sub-regional hub for the Pacific will be hosted by the local weather service agency, according to assistant director forecasting and warning centre Jimmy Gomoga.

PNGNWS is working with Rimes to have these seasonal forecasts and climate projections to become available and presented during the national seasonal forecasts forum.

“We have a plan to host a first Rimes regional forum and invite all heads of National Weather Services and Geohazard departments of 14 Pacific countries,” Gomoga said.

These include Nue, Nauru ,Tokelau, Cook Islands, Kiribati and Federal States of Micronesia.

PNGNWS management division will host this regional meeting in Port Moresby with financial and technical support from Rimes.

Also efforts are now underway to build the hub’s institutional foundation, approving PNG to host Rimes sub-regional hub for the Pacific region, according to government decision last year, he said.

Consultations with NWS, Department of Transport, Department of Mining Policy and Geohazards Management, Hydrology, Conservation and Environment Protection Authority and Climate Change Development Authority, Agriculture and Livestock, and National Disaster Center were undertaken from Aug 15 to detail the policy and mechanism for establishing the hub, which shall also function as PNG’s multi-hazard early warning centre.

These consultations have provided unified national services for earthquake, tsunami, volcanic eruption, landslide, extreme weather, drought and flood/flashfloods.

Related