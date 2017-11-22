Meet Mary, the cute six-year-old bookworm

MARY Jurumbari is six-years-old and since enrolling at the Buk bilong Pikinini’s ATS library learning centre in February has read more than 50 books.

A statement from the Buk bilong Pikinini said when she started reading, the centres teacher-librarians kept a tally of the number of books she read.

“Since her first day in the library in February this year, Mary has been keen to learn to read and has not missed a single day of the learning programme – rain, hail or shine.”

She likes to borrow books regularly from the library and when she is out shopping with her mother, she reads the signs and labels on the shelves and asks a lot of questions.

Children enrolled in the Buk bilong Pikinini’s literacy programme started a week-long celebration of Universal Children’s Day on Monday to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare.

The Buk bilong Pikinini charity currently has around 1000 children enrolled at its libraries around the county, which prepare children for school through an early childhood literacy programme.

Buk Bilong Pikinini will this week be launching a ‘Sponsor A Child’ initiative to encourage sponsors to give the same gift of literacy to many more children across PNG. For just K900, donors can sponsor a five-year-old to attend learning programme every day for a year, which includes literacy, numeracy and awareness about health and hygiene, the environment, road safety, and much more.

