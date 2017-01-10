Meeting to focus on training

By MALUM NALU

THE focus of Apec in 2017 will be on training, according to Chris Hawkins, the chief executive officer of Apec-PNG 2018 Authority.

He said 2016 was focused on ensuring that the infrastructure was in place. The focus now will be on training. He said the 2017 national election would not disrupt Apec preparations.

“The past year has been heavily focused on ensuring the solid infrastructure was in place,” Hawkins told The National.

“That’s ensuring that we have sufficient hotel rooms, sufficient venues to host meetings, events, that road infrastructure will be effective and secure, that we have foundations for security.

“A programme is in place with partner countries to discuss with them what they’re interested in providing in support of Apec. The year has worked out quite well. We’ve met our expectations.

“We will have the infrastructure in place to host Apec. The reality is that we have sufficient buildings now, with the cruise ships that we will bring in, to host Apec events.”

Hawkins said the other part now was having the personnel and people, as well as systems, needed to host “a year of events in a secure way, so that the meetings are a success”.

“This year, focus is on ensuring that we have the training in place to bring relevant officers in the public service up to the level that we need for those Apec engagements, that we have the systems in place to properly manage the flow of resources, people, security and airport movements.”

The first meetings are the transportation ministers’ meeting in October and the senior officials’ meeting in December.

Like this: Like Loading...