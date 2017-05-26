Mekeo has also struggled under MP

LEGOIA Eagle of Mt Koiari (May 24, 2017) talks about the lack of development attention by the member for Kairuku Hiri in his Mt Koiari area in this term of Parliament.

The writers argument that the MP’s attention and spending of the DSIP funds is only on his Mekeo people is not true.

Like the Mt Koiari people, Mekeo roads are all run down and hardly any development is taking place there.

The Mekeo and in fact Kairuku people included also think that the member is only looking after the Hiri and Koiari people.

God save Kairuku Hiri under a new leader.

KP Eddy

Inawi, Mekeo

Like this: Like Loading...