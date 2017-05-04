Melan eyes rugby league World Cup

By JACK AMI

WITH Papua New Guinea set to field a team at this year’s Women’s Rugby League World Cup, players in competitions across the country would be hoping to make the national team for the Sydney event.

Slated for November, the PNGRFL, who have yet to christen their side with a name after dropping the “Raggianas” tag, will announce their train-on squad after the national confederate championships in Lae in July.

For 21-year-old Nancy Melan, of Simbu and Madang parentage, the goal is to get noticed and progress from there.

The Sisters prop certainly stands out on the field, tipping the scales at 77kg and standing at 177cm tall, she has the kind of size that would be a plus for any representative side and has an aggressive streak to boot.

“I’m in good form but have to get small things right and hopefully make the Port Moresby Rugby League-select side and then onto the Southern Confederate squad for the national championships in Lae,” Melan said.

“I know there are others who are just as determined to get a place in the squad so that means I have to work extra hard.

“Selections don’t come easy but hard work will provide opportunities,” Melan, who started playing as a 15 year-old, said.

Melan said she has made it her goal to play for PNG at the World Cup.

Melan completed her studies at the Port Moresby Technical College but is currently concentrating on rugby league.

She’s played for the Sisters since 2011 and has learned a lot over her six years in the sport. “I used go to women’s games and just watch but decided to give it a go and joined Sisters,” she said.

She represented the Southern Confederate from 2013 to 2016 at the national zone championships in Goroka and Lae, helping her side claim three titles in the process. Sisters also won back-to-back PRL women’s title in 2013 and 2014.

As a good forward, Melan understands the team comes first and any individual success comes afterward.

“For me, rugby league is a team sport so every player should contribute and do their job for the team to win.”

