Melanesian Cup tours city streets

As part of the 42nd Independence celebrations, members of the Pepsi PNG men’s and women’s national basketball teams took to the streets of Port Moresby to showcase the two FIBA Melanesia Basketball Cups trophies.

During the day, over 5000 people had the chance to get up close with the two hand-carved trophies, taking photos and selfies.

The tour started on Saturday at Kaugere, stopping at Badili, Koki, Ela Beach, Town and Hohola.

PNG men’s national team head coach Joel Khalu said getting the trophies on display to the public was a great way to promote the international event that would be taking place from Sept 27 to Oct 1.

“The kids especially, really enjoyed holding the trophies and taking pictures,” Khalu said.

“Fans were excited and kept saying that they were looking forward to watching our teams play.”

Men’s star Apia Muri felt the ‘buzz’ while mixing with fans on the tour. “Papua New Guineans love basketball,” Muri said.

“You could really tell that with the way they were coming up to get pictures with us and the trophies.

“It was a great feeling getting well wishes from our supporters and I can’t wait to play.”

The 2017 FIBA Melanesia Basketball Cup presented by Paradise Beverages commences on Wednesday, Sept 27 at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre.

