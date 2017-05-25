Mellam quits after 4 years as UPNG VC

By DEMAS TIEN

PROFESSOR Albert Mellam has resigned as the vice-chancellor of the University of Papua New Guinea.

Members of the university council announced his resignation yesterday, to be effective from close of business tomorrow.

They appointed Vincent Malaibe, the pro vice-chancellor for Planning and Development, as the acting vice-chancellor.

Chancellor Dr Nicholas Mann described Mellam as a “smart man and talented leader” who had done a lot for the university in the past four years as vice-chancellor.

Mann said the council members and university staff commended the many achievements under Mellam’s leadership.

They include the external academic quality audit conducted in 2014, upgrading of the university information and communication technology, infrastructure developments in the university including the construction of the K170 million School of Business and Public Policy complex, school of law complex, student services building and a new main lecture theatre currently undergoing construction.

Mellam said the four years as vice-chancellor had been productive and satisfying.

He said when he took office in 2013, the university was facing financial issues which he managed to resolve.

