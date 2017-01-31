Members of judiciary, legal profession told to work with integrity

By NICHOLAS SIREO

MOROBE’s resident judge Justice Don Sawong has called on members of the judiciary and legal profession to perform their work with honesty and integrity.

He opened the legal year for Morobe at the Assembly of God Church in Eriku yesterday.

Sawong advised lawyers during a dedication service to perform their duties responsibly and without fear or favour.

“Starting the year with this special divine service helps us to discharge our duties responsibly,” he said.

“This service should remind us of our oaths to serve this nation.” Sawong said the year would be a very busy one for judges, lawyers and magistrates because of the national election.

“We will be having a challenging year after the general election as there will be election-related cases to deal with as usual,” he said.

He said there were many outstanding cases dating back to 2000 and urged everyone to lift their performance.

“There are some court cases that drag on and on and that is not good. We have to rethink and refresh ourselves so that we can execute our duties well,” he said

Alfred Manase, the principal of Manase Lawyers, called on lawyers to remember their oaths.

“The public has been complaining about the obligation and behavior of lawyers.

“Being a lawyer is a profession to support the judiciary of this nation and not a business,” he said.

