In memory of a teacher, mentor, benefactor and friend

Stories and pictures by PATRICK MATBOB

SOME teachers are notorious for returning assignments late to students.

They may take weeks, months, or worse, not return the assignments at all. Still, it is rare that a teacher will return an assignment some 25 years later. But that’s what happened to me.

In 2004 I met up again with my former teacher, late Brian Elliot who taught me at Sogeri National High School. Former students of Sogeri, Port Moresby Grammar and those he taught earlier in Southern Highlands and Bougainville will remember him. He taught English and was popular amongst students.

Some will also remember him as a benefactor who paid for their education. It was at Sogeri in 1978 that I first met Brian. He used to read to us in class selections from popular novels to help us with our language skills. A favorite was from The Little House on the Prairie series, one of them featuring the main character Almanzo Wilder. His vivid descriptions of the delicious dishes of pancakes, puddings, apple pies, roasts topped with cream and jelly that Almanzo’s mum prepared would have our stomachs rumbling with hunger. Alas, when we turned up at the mess at lunch time, we would be greeted with the standard government fare -brown rice, boiled cabbage and tinned fish.

But Brian knew that as teenagers we were always hungry. At times he would invite a group of us over for dinner and we loved the beef casserole and the vegetables he prepared.

His kindness extended to caring for the sick and sponsoring education for disadvantaged students. A paragraph in the book Sogeri: the school that helped to shape a nation – 1944 – 1994 highlights Brian’s contribution and reads in part:

Many students from the period 1977 to 1988 will have their own special stories about ‘Uncle Brian’ and his many acts of kindness and thoughtfulness to them and their fellow students. News of anyone who was ill or in need would quickly reach Elliot’s ears, with appropriate action being promptly taken in the form of a plate of specially cooked food delivered to the dormitory, or the untrumpeted gift of a few Kina to help out…

In 1979 for our major English assignment, Brian asked us to write essays and short stories. English was a favorite subject and I decided to attempt two major papers. Once was easily achievable; a short story based on my experiences of walking the Kokoda trail that year. The second project however, as I now recall, was overly ambitious. But then his influence must have been enough to inspire me to attempt to write a novel! I completed my assignments and handed them in for marking, and at the end of the year graduated and left. I did not see Brian again after Sogeri. Nor did I ever get the urge to write another novel since! In 2000 I moved back home to Madang with my family and enrolled at Divine Word University to complete my undergraduate degree.

In Madang I heard people talking about a ‘white’ man working at the nearby Madang bakery. One day as I was driving along Nabasa road to the campus, I saw an expatriate man walking along the road in the scorching heat, his head covered under a large shady hat. I glanced at him as I drove past and it was Brian.

We met soon after when he came to visit yet another student whose studies he was sponsoring at DWU.

One morning, Brian came to visit me. He was leaving in a few days to return to United Kingdom and had a large envelope for me. I opened the envelope and pulled out an old worn out manila folder. Inside the folder, pinned neatly together were my Kokoda trail story and my novel – assignments I had handed to him 25 years ago. As I studied my faded handwriting, I was overwhelmed with nostalgia. Memories came flooding back as I flipped through the pages; I was only 18 then. Brian said he had planned to publish my work together with others he had selected from students over the years but had never got around to it. He left for UK soon after. Coincidently, that year I had applied for a European Union scholarship to do journalism studies in UK and my application was successful. I left for Cardiff University in Wales to study at the Journalism, Media and Cultural Studies School (JOMEC).

One day, as I rang home, my wife told me of another parcel Brian had sent from UK. Inside was all the memorabilia of the Jesus Christ Superstar musical opera that we had performed in Sogeri in 1978.

Brian and I, and 70 others, were in the cast – he as high priest Annas and I as a disciple. I obtained Brian’s address and wrote to him. He was pleasantly surprised to learn that I was in Wales and invited me to visit him in his home in Wakefield. On my first break in Easter, I boarded the National Express for the day trip to Wakefield in Yorkshire. Brian lived alone on the top floor of a three storey apartment on a hill at 111 Howden Way overlooking a railway track and stretches of undulating grassland lined with giant power generating windmills.

We would spend hours reminiscing about our Sogeri days trying to work out where all the former students and staff were. I learnt that Brian was still in touch with another former teacher at Sogeri, Marjorie Walker in Australia. At the end of the year, Marge and partner Alfred, who also taught at UPNG, visited us in UK and we had a reunion.

After completing my studies, I returned to Madang and Brian told me that he would follow shortly. Sure enough, soon he was back in Madang in his harbor side flat overlooking the Binnen Harbor. We would visit him regularly and he would spoil my children, who were on ‘bubu’ terms with him, with gifts of chocolates.

As he was in his 80s, his health was ailing and had to return to England for medical treatment. We kept in touch over the years, first by letters, then e-mail when he got himself a computer. Since renewing our contact, Brian had been sending me cover copies of English classics published by Readers Digest which have grown into quite a collection. He always wanted to return to the PNG tropical climate, but his poor health prevented him. Still he would sign off his e-mails saying he wished he was in the flat by the Madang harbor enjoying the warm tropical breeze.

In December 2011, I e-mailed him to tell him that I had met yet another Sogeri school mate David Sode – then chief executive of PNG Sustainable Development Project. David and Brian had acted as Pharisees in Jesus Christ Superstar and David had wanted to contact him.

However, Brian did not reply as he would promptly do which I found to be unusual. I began to worry and waited patiently for a response. I received no information and there was no way to contact him. It was not until February 2012, when an e-mail came through from his lawyers saying he had passed away on February 26 after being in Wakefield hospital. We mourned him quietly – a teacher, gentleman, benefactor and true friend of PNG.

Like this: Like Loading...