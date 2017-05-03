Men charged with break-in and loitering held while awaiting hearing

TWO men appeared before the Lae District Court last Friday charged with break-in and enter, and loitering.

James Yandi, 45, from Kofena, Eastern Highlands and Ian Robin appeared before senior Magistrate Jeremiah Singomat.

Singomat adjourned the matter to May 12 and remanded both men in custody.

Robin was charged with break-in and enter, and loitering. Yandi was charged with break-in and enter.

The charges were related to an incident at the Lae Post Office on Feb 19 this year.

According to police, Robin was arrested by the guards while trying to escape .

Robin told the court that he was not aware that his friends were robbing the Post Office and was trying to make his way out when the security guards arrested him.

Police said Yandi was seen outside the Post Office between 7.30 and 10.30 am, texting while allegedly monitoring the guards. But Yandi told the court he was there to read notices on the Post Office notice board.

