Men, juveniles charged with being in possession of homebrew

By TABITHA NERO

TWO men and two juveniles charged with being in possession of homebrew have appeared in the Boroko District Court after they were caught on Boxing Day.

Dicky Thomas, 21, Steven Shane, 19, and the two juveniles were arrested for allegedly mixing and drinking homebrew on Boxing Day at the Bomana Police College in the National Capital District.

Magistrate Alex Kalandi granted Thomas and Shane bail of K300 each. He told they would be released from custody as soon as they paid the K300. The two juveniles have been referred to the Juvenile Court.

It was alleged that on Dec 26, Thomas, Shane and two juveniles were caught by police officers on patrol in the Bomana Police College allegedly drunk.

Police said the four were living in Bomana.

Meanwhile, a single mother of three also appeared in Boroko District Court charged with being in possession of homebrew.

Police allege that Medii Morehari was brewing and distributing it at Taurama Bay, NCD, when he was caught on Dec 22 last year.

Magistrate Alex Kalandi told Morehari that he had recorded her particulars and would pass on the information to the magistrate who would be dealing with her case later.

