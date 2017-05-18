Men in K5.9mil theft case to file submissions

SIX men convicted of stealing K5.9 million from a security company three years ago are expected to make submissions on their sentence tomorrow.

Defence lawyer Edward Sasingian from the Office of the Public Solicitor will make the submissions on their behalf.

The State lawyer from the Office of the Public Prosecutor will do so to. The case is before Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika, pictured, in the National Court in Waigani.

The convicted are Paul Steven, Samson Banaso, both from Eastern Highlands, Hubert Korede and Stewart Korina, both from Northern, Gelison William, from Milne Bay and Casper Louise from Morobe.

After conducting a trial, the court found them guilty of conspiracy to steal and stealing of K5.96 million from the G4S security company on Oct 4, 2013.

The K5.96 million belonged to Maybank Limited (now Kina Bank Limited).

Like this: Like Loading...