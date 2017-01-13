Men not always to blame for violence against women

I WRITE with much apathy that 75 per cent of the domestic violence, sexual harassment and other forms of violence commited against women and girls are caused by men.

However, the other 25 per cent of violence suffered by women, if I am not wrong, are provoked and incited by their vey own actions, or lack of it.

As a man with high traditional values regarding family life and how a husband and wife relate as God pre-ordained, I feel ashamed about the way women have taken up this so-called stop violence against women and girls campaign.

Some of our women politicians and bureaucrats have become very powerful and look down on their husbands like little people, disregarding the husband’s role in the family as the head of the house.

These women act like they are the boss of the house and family unit.

Because of their high-paying jobs, they tend to bully and intimidate their husbands.

Some men are timid and bend easily to the women’s will.

Others retaliate and when they beat their wives because the latter have disrespected the former’s status in the family, the women shout murder and quickly report the matter to police and hide behind the guise of violence against women.

Women are partly to blame for the violence they suffer.

Even some women aid men hurt other women.

I therefore appeal to agencies, ministries, entities and the public who take lead on this genuine campaign to at least give men a voice too.

The call for gender equality gives everyone the right to equal protection.

Why are men always to blame? Gender equality means equal sharing of responsibilities.

But divinely-appointed roles cannot be overwritten and women should know and embrace these.

It is for their well-being.

Henry Koyahz

Boroko, NCD

