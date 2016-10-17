Mendani commits K3m to remote Gulf districts

MORE than K3 million has been committed to improve health, education, church, and other vital services in the remote districts of Kaintiba and Kotidanga in Gulf.

Kerema MP Richard Mendani made these commitments during a visit in the districts last week.

The villages and the mission stations in the two districts are situated on the fringes of Morobe with hours of walking distance from the border of Gulf that encompass a population of around 140,000.

His effort to support these vital infrastructural services is to allow people in that remote part of the province access to vital services.

Mendani said this was the first of such support to be committed to the people who reside on the far-flung area in the province.

Meanwhile, the MP during his visit also revealed that a total land mass of 120,000 hectares had been secured for a major oil palm project in the area with K1 billion already secured from investors.

Mendani allocated K1 million towards the project to facilitate for awareness and securing of incorporated land group (ILG) registrations before the projects starts.

He said this was a vital project for the people in the area to participate to sustain their livelihood economically.

Mendani also allocated K1 million towards the reviving of coffee production that would boost economic activities in the area.

