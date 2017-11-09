Meninga relishing PNG debut

By HUXLEY LOVAI

MOSES Meninga is set to make his international debut against the USA on Sunday as the PNG LNG Kumuls prepare for their final group stage match at the Oil Search National Football Stadium, Port Moresby.

The 24-year-old Western Highlander will be the starting prop in place of Stanton Albert, who is being rested for the final group stage fixture.

Kumuls coach Michael Marum has called up the 185cm, 95kg versatile forward into the starting line up as he hopes to blood a several younger players in the squad, with the likes of Lachlan Lam, 19, also starting and Nixon Put, 22, being named on the bench.

This year has been a break out for Meninga, who was a regular starter for the SP Hunters in their Q-Cup premiership winning season.

An excited Meninga told The National that it was a dream come through making his debut for the Kumuls this Sunday.

“I am at a high at the moment it’s a dream come through for me, for many years since my schooling years I have dreamt about playing for the Kumuls, and now my dream has become a reality I’m so excited,” Meninga said.

“People back home have been calling me throughout the season with the Hunters and asking when I will come back home. They have seen me on TV and are very happy and proud of me.

“2017 has been a successful year for me, it was my first year playing for the Hunters and we did well winning the Intrust Super Cup. Then to be included in the Kumuls team in the same year has been amazing for me,” he said

Meninga credited Hunters and Kumuls coach Michael Marum for his development as a professional footballer, enabling him to lift his game to new heights.

“Michael (Marum) believes in hard work, and we are committed to whatever he lays out. I’ve put in a lot of work with the Hunters and it has paid off with a chance to play for PNG.

“My main strength is that I am versatile, I can play prop, lock and in the back row. Michael (Marum) sees that, and I have been used in different positions when needed while playing for the Hunters. And I think that is the reason I have been given the call up to play for the Kumuls.”

Like this: Like Loading...