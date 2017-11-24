Men’s beach volleyball comp heads into playoff

BEACH volleyball men’s division will head into playoffs tomorrow at the San Remo Sporting Precinct and NCD, Central, Gulf and Morobe are the teams to watch.

Sport competition manager Vincent Sinari described the four provinces as very competitive out of the seven that took part in the code which started on Tuesday.

After the four top teams met yesterday afternoon, Central remain undefeated after they beat Gulf 2-0 while Morobe beat NCD 2-0 as well.

Both Morobe and NCD were already beaten by Central in the early round robin games as Central is turning out to be the gold medal favorites.

Teams that will probably miss out on the finals are the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Madang and hosts West New Britain.

In the days results for men’s beach volleyball Madang beat WNB 2-0, Central beat AROB 2-0, Gulf beat WNB 2-0, NCD beat AROB 2-0, Central beat Morobe 2-0, Madang beat AROB 2-0, Central beat Gulf 2-0 and Morobe beat NCD 2-0.

