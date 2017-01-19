Men’s softball strike out Manalos from comp

MANALOS softball club was struck out of the Port Moresby men’s softball competition after three consecutive forfeits for failing to field a team.

Association president Tony Daple said his executives made the decision for the good of the city’s premier softball competition.

Manalos attempted a re-entry into the competition after four years but they could not pay the required fees to be part of the association.

The competition by-law 30.3 allows for a team to be terminated from the season’s competition when it is forfeited three times.

The removal of Manalos would see an even number of games played during the competition days.

On Sunday United Brothers take on Defence in the main A grade match in the men’s softball competition.

After a forfeit over Manalos last week, the Brothers will be out to make sure they give Defence a good run for their money.

In the second match, it will be a tight challenge for new-comers Saints against a fired-up Yokomo outfit.

Saints, under the guidance of Drake Wosley, registered the upset of the 2017 season after beating Defence 12-6 last weekend.

