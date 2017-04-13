Mental health increasing

MENTAL health is a growing concern in the country as the number of patients affected by depression is increasing every day.

Chief psychiatrist Dr Goiba Tienang said it was causing social issues and affecting family units and should be addressed early because it could lead to complications.

He said during the World Health Day celebration at the Angau Memorial Hospital in Lae on Friday that everyone was prone to mental health diseases. And once one has symptoms, one must be brought in for treatment at once.

World Health Organisation statistics show that around 100 million people in the Southern Pacific region are affected by depression which lead to mental health and suicide.

“Even though you have a very good physical health, if your mental health is in a disorderly manner, you will not enjoy life to the full,” Tienang said.

“It comes in different forms. For children, it affects their behavioural patterns. For adults, it affects them through low mood, lack of energy and low self-esteem.”

Tienang advised health workers in hospitals that when dealing with patients, they must firstly know the illness because some people are suffering only from depression and nothing else.

He said relatives of the mentally challenged people should cheer them up as it was an effective healing process.

Tienang said 30 per cent of mental illnesses in Papua New Guinea were chronic cases which could not be treated quickly, adding that cheering victims up is a natural effective healing process .

