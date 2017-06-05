Menyamya needs better road

ALLOW me to air my voice with respect to the picture published in this daily by ‘Eye Witness’ (Tuesday May 30th, 2017) about the condition of the Menyamya road.

I firstly would like to thank Eye Witness for the picture of the highway at current state.

And I am happy because the people responsible will really enjoy the picture.

The picture clearly tells us that the people concerned do not really care about the road condition. Pictures are real facts and speaks a thousand words.

This now prompts me to ask ‘where is all the so call DSIP and PSIP funds for Menyamya?’

I took a trip once to Menyamya in 2015 for a consultancy work and was really sadden at the state of the road. To my surprise, it is still the same today.

Even I overheard a group of people saying they will not vote come the coming election when I stopped for some drinks and betelnut in one of the roadside markets. It interested me that I walked over to them and asked why they do not want to cast votes and surprisingly they asked me ‘why voting when there is no sign of government service.’ This has remained in me since then till the picture published by The National’s Eye Witness prompted me to contribute.

It takes time to bring changes as expected. Nothing happens overnight.

Hence my simple advice to the current and future leaders of Menyamya is to take an approach of doing it piece by piece (piece meal approach).

If we want to work on the entire stretch, I understand the geographical condition and funding availability may be the problems.

The road will also be the corridor for the hinterlands people (Kanabea & Kotidanga) of Gulf and Eastern Highlands (Marawaka).

And in addition, I would suggest the next departmental heads meeting like the one recently held in a village somewhere in Central, be held in places like Menyamya.

This will definitely clear our minds because the real financial costs of getting there and the experience of getting there is what real simple people on the ground are feeling.

And to the people of Menyamya and other geographically remotest and neglected places, remember, no matter wherever we are in this beautiful rich country, we are fully and equally blessed.

So please vote wisely this election.

Aaron P. Mawe, Via Email

