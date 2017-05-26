Mermaids douse Paramana in premier netball

By HUXLEY LOVAI

THE Mermaids put in a dominant performance as they steamrolled Paramana 49-28 in the Port Moresby Netball Association premier division match-of-the-round on Wednesday night.

In this latest edition of the grudge match between the two sides, it was a superb Mermaids outfit that put the defending champions to the sword.

Players across the court brought their A games as they outplayed their opponents. Mermaids centre Richandra Kassman and wing-attack Eloise Vele combined well with their passing and movement to pick apart the Parmana defence to find their shooters in the goal circle.

Despite their team’s dominance, the Mermaids shooters Rayleen Andrew and Jeperth Tulapi were made to work for every goal against the formidable Paramana defenders Ravu Raula and Susan Wellington.

Paramana were still in the game at the halftime break with Mermaids leading 23-14. However that was as close as they got to chasing down the lead. Results: Mermaids 49 Paramana 28, Sparrows 45 Telstars 35, Raukele 47 Veupunama 42.

Like this: Like Loading...