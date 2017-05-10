Mermaids douse Rebels in city netball

THE Mermaids second team saw off Rebels 26-14 in the division one match-of-the-round in the Port Moresby Netball Association competition on Saturday.

The Snax Mermaids continued their good run with another win under their belt.

The City Pharmacy-back Rebels provided a stiffer challenge for the Mermaids, as they countered their opponents passing and movement, by spreading the ball to the edges of the court looking for spaces past the Mermaids defence.

Rebels centre Joyce Guria and wing attack Lisa Kalo set the tone for their team, working to pry open the Mermaids defence of Nanai Nao and Kapu Kapi.

But Mermaids shooters Vanuga Pevy and Mea John made use of their possession, scoring goals to give their team a comfortable win over the Rebels 26-14.

The round’s three other division one matches were forfeited.

