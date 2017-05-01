Mermaids sink Telstars 42-9

THE Rita Flynn Netball Courts were abuzz on Saturday as teams from the Under-10 to Division 1 turned up early to start round 2 of the Port Moresby Netball Association season.

In the revamped competition structure, all divisions except for the premiers, will play their games on Saturday.

In a one-sided Division 1 match, Snax Mermaids 2 crushed Esco Telstars 2, 42-9.

Mermaids had the better of Telstars in every aspect of the game, both in attack and defence.

Despite being outplayed, Telstars kept the momentum of the game high and were always contesting for the ball, making the Mermaids work for their goals.

In other Division 1 matches, Aroma Coast Plus 1 beat City Pharmacy Rebels 2, 28-20 and Oro Birdwing beat Credit Corp Sparrows 31-29.

