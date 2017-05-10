Mero only one that has made a difference

Please allow me to air my view in response to a letter published on May 8, 2017 titled “Change is a long time coming for Gulf”.

I agree with the writer (Son of Gulf) 100 per cent.

Despite George Mero not being a member of parliament, he has donated so much of his own personal wealth to women groups, churches and youths throughout Kerema, over the last 15 years.

He continues to provide jobs even in the toughest economic conditions.

All those candidates from Iokea, Lese and throughout the Toaripi villages who are contesting are hurting his chances of bringing back the seat to the coast.

What have they done for Kerema?

They only just turned up on the eve of elections.

I guarantee that when the dust settles, they (all the Moripi-Toaripi candidates) will all return to their nice comfortable lives in Moresby and forget about their people back home for another five years.

Win or lose George Mero will still be in Kerema.



Jon Snow

Like this: Like Loading...