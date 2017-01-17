Meter inspection monitors taxi fares

TAXI fares in Port Moresby are monitored through weekly meter inspections by Independent Consumer and Competition Commission in collaboration with the Department of Transport.

ICCC acting chief executive officer Avi Hubert said this was being done through the department’s responsibility for license issuance to transport operators.

“Taxi service is a declared service for price control purpose under the Price Regulation Act. This means the ICCC is required by law to set the flag fall rate and the per kilometer rate for taxi services,” Hubert said.

“It is important to note that the Department of Transport through the various provincial land transport boards and it successor Road Transport Authority (RTA) is responsible for licensing taxi and PMV (public motor vehicle) operators and enforcing their licensing condition such as completion of PMV routes, usage of taxi meters and service standards,” Hubert said.

“In the case of taxis, the department’s pre-licensing condition requires that taxis must purchase and install taxi meters from appointed agents.”

Like this: Like Loading...