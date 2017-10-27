Methodist Church gives to disability centre

THE Madang Methodist Church presented gifts to students at the Creative Self Help Centre on Monday, with the message that God loved everyone regardless of their ability or disability.

Members of the church visited the children with disabilities who attend the school, fed and gave them gifts.

Pastor Stephen Wang, who led a the team, said God cared for and loved everyone regardless of skin colour, nationality, ability and disability.

Wang said Methodist Church members in Madang wanted people to feel the love of God through their giving of gifts, feeding and praying with them.

“We chose to visit the disable centre and share with the children here so God be glorified,” Wang said.

Programme coordinator for the education unit at the centre, Bernice Genaia, said working with the children was a difficult task but it made teachers at the centre become better teachers.

Every day, they develop new techniques to deal with the children there.

“No child in this school is a failure,” Genaia said.

Identifying the hidden ability in these children and developing those abilities is an everyday challenge for the six teachers, three volunteers and two helpers at the centre.

School board chairman Dr Hal Daniel said it operated mainly on donations.

He thanked the Methodist Church members for visiting and presenting gifts to the students.

The Methodist Church members donated four tables, 17 stools, two stand fans and over 40 bag packs of food for students and staff.

