Metro club holds mixed tourney

THE Metro Bowling Club of Port Moresby held its inaugural President’s Cup earlier in the month as bowlers competed in the mixed fours competition over two days.

A total of 16 teams took part in the competition with a mixture of experienced senior players alongside juniors.

The winning team in the mixed fours comprised Wari Vele Jr, Kila Walo, David Gabina and Gabriel Tika.

Metro Bowling Club president and interim president of Bowls PNG, Kevin Kautu, commended the bowling fraternity in Port Moresby for the positive turn out .

“I wanted to create uniformity in all of our calendars across PNG. We met about a week and a half ago and the Bowls PNG council approved the calendar.

“What we want is for bowls clubs in the country to have President’s Cups, to create excitement early in the year,” Kautu said.

