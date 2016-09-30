Metro launch, win inaugural Geua Vada Tau Cup

By JACK AMI

THE inaugural Geua Vada-Tau Cup was launched by Metro Bowling Club of Port Moresby last Friday.

This new club was established and approved by the Bowls Papua New Guinea Council in July this year.

The executives decided to host this sanctioned tournament to honour and celebrate PNG’s first Commonwealth Games gold medallist Geua Vada Tau in the women’s singles in Auckland, New Zealand, in 1990. It took quite a while but at least lawn bowls is happy to finally recognise this world-class player.

Tau also won gold and silver medals for PNG in past Pacific Games.

The eventual winners for the inaugural Cup was the Metro team of Port Moresby comprising of Selly Ere Jr, Rex Saun, George Mark and skipper Vela Vele, who were the unit that got the green in their favour, rolling neatly to win. They beat another Metro team comprising Rebecca Walo, Leonard Walo, Gariga Babona, skippered by Manu Walo who found themselves off touch on the end line.

Third place was won by Defence, led by Iamo Ila and Mt Hagen, led by Daisy Akis, won fourth place.

Metro Bowling Club thanked major sponsor Bank of PNG, Big Rooster, Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation and all minor sponsors for players’ attire, tents, lighting and other support.

PNGSF chairman Graham Osborne and CEO Peter Tsiamalili praised the bowling, whose major achievement was Vada Tau winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in 1990.

Tsiamalili said bowls could still do more with the new facilities after the 2015 Pacific Games.

