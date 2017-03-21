MiBank records good financial result

MiBank has recorded an operating profit of more than K1 million for the 2016 financial year, according to chief executive officer Tony Westaway (pictured).

The bank recorded a profit of K1,267,059 – an increase by K169, 990 from 2015.

He said the board was pleased with the financial result in this challenging economic times.

“This record result goes a long way to assisting the bank attain its vision to becoming a commercially sustainable bank that contributes to financial inclusion,” Westaway said.

“Consistent retained earnings will allow the bank to undertake necessary expenditure to extend its outreach in an effective manner.”

