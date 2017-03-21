tony-westaway

MiBank records good financial result

The National Business
Article Views: 227

MiBank has recorded an operating profit of more than K1 million for the 2016 financial year, according to chief executive officer Tony Westaway (pictured).
The bank recorded a profit of K1,267,059 – an increase by K169, 990 from 2015.
He said the board was pleased with the financial result in this challenging economic times.
“This record result goes a long way to assisting the bank attain its vision to becoming a commercially sustainable bank that contributes to financial inclusion,” Westaway said.
“Consistent retained earnings will allow the bank to undertake necessary expenditure to extend its outreach in an effective manner.”

Leave a Reply