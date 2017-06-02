Micah needs to come back, talk to people

I would like to make a comment on Ben Micah’s emotional outbursts on radio and in the papers lately, regarding what he is going to do.

Funny enough, he is very confident of bringing sand from New Ireland and Vanimo to rebuild Era Kone and stop the Apec meeting next year?

This type of unrealistic campaigns should not happen if candidates put their thinking caps in the right place.

Be realistic and consider practical strategies and plans that are workable and not stage political gimmicks and mambo jumbos just to win votes.

Understand that our people are not as stupid as what people like the member for Kavieng might want to think.

What people want to hear is simple and truthful messages during your campaigns on what you can really do for your people.

S. Sisiwan

Boroko

