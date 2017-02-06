Micah protests ejection

KAVIENG MP and People’s Progress Party leader Ben Micah says he should not have been ordered to be ejected from Parliament by Acting Speaker John Simon last Friday.

He said this after an incident in Parliament in which Simon ordered that he be removed by the sergeant-at-arms, which Micah resisted, resulting in the house being suspended for 10 minutes to restore order.

He was flanked by Sinasina-Yongomugl MP and National Party leader Kerenga Kua, Goroka MP and New Generation Party leader Bire Kimisopa and Northern Governor and People’s Movement for Change leader Gary Juff.

Micah said he had raised questions implicating Defence Minister Dr Fabian Pok and Public Investment and State Enterprises Minister William Duma, for which Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said he would announce a decision on what cause of action to take this week.

“I’d ike to thank the prime minister for his positive response in making a commitment to take action on the ministers who have been implicated,” he said.

“I strongly challenge him to be true to his word so that he can regain some degree of respect from the people of Papua New Guinea.”

Kua said a formal commission of inquiry should be commissioned into the matter “with comprehensive terms of reference to investigate this in all its aspects”.

“There are multiple issues, multiple layers of fraud, multiple layers of non-compliance of all the requisite procedures that one has to follow,” he said.

Kua said that in order to demonstrate “real leadership”, he must terminate both Pok and Duma.

“He (O’Neill) must demonstrate the right standard of leadership and terminate these two ministers forthwith, so we know that the prime minister is serious about what he says and not playing politics,” he said.

Juffa said this case exemplified the “land-grabbing” taking place in this country.

“People are now accessing customary as well as State land unlawfully, using corrupt government systems,” he said.

“It’s bad enough that they have to suffer this and the courts are filled with cases of people who are looking for justice.

“Now we have a situation where two government ministers, and government, appear to be perpetrating land-grabbing against their own people.

“This is my concern. A government’s fundamental objective, besides saving lives, is to protect and promote the interests of its people.”

Kimisopa said it was incumbent upon O’Neill to make a “firm decision”.

“We’ve come to the end of this Parliament. Our people are looking for leadership, and it starts with him.”

