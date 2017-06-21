Micah told to prove ballot paper claims

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato says police may question Kavieng MP Ben Micah over serious allegations he made about tampering of ballot papers.

He told The National last night, after Micah made the claims on national television and social media, that he was considering asking police to bring in Micah for questioning and to provide evidence that ballot papers had been tampered with.

Micah claimed to have “very reliable evidence that ballot papers are now in the hands of candidates”.

“I want to know how on earth these ballot papers have ended up in the hands of candidates,” Gamato said.

“I am asking you, Mr Prime Minister, as the Minister Responsible for the Election, to come out openly and deny that the boxes that were kept in the containers at ATS have been tampered with and ballot papers are now in the hands of some candidates.

“I will not say more.

“I want you to set up an investigation immediately because you have seven days to fix it, otherwise, the whole country is going to go up in flames.

“We are not going to allow an election which is going to be rigged by criminals.

“I am warning you now of a revolution, and not an election.”

Gamato said the onus was on Micah to provide evidence to police that ballot papers had been tampered with.

“It’s unbecoming of a leader to make such a statement like that without evidence or proof,” Gamato said.

“When the ballot papers arrived at the wharf (from Indonesia), they were transported in 11 20-foot containers to a secret location.

“Since that day, we have assigned police and Defence Force soldiers to guard them until now.

“There is no tampering of the ballot papers, which have now been transported to all provinces.

“At the provincial level, police are guarding the ballot papers 24/7.

“How on earth can he (Micah) come up with such allegations?”

