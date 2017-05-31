Micah vows to cancel Apec

Peoples Progress Party leader Ben Micah yesterday vowed to cancel the 2018 Asia Pacific Economical Cooperation summit because of the destruction caused to Ela Beach in Port Moresby.

“I will definitely cancel Apec when I form the Goverment after the election because an iconic and cultural heritage of the Motu-Koitabu people and Papua New Guinea has been destroyed by money hungry foreigners who are not concerned about traditional heritage.

“In fact PNG will not lose anything if we cancel Apec. This Apec meeting will not benefit PNG but only certain MPs in the current Government and their foreign business associates.”

Micah said that the Government did not have the money to fund established international relationship agencies that promoted international trade.

“Our foreign missions are closing down because we don’t have any money. We can’t even afford to pay up our United Nations annual membership fees and yet we have money to host the Apec. We will end up dying just to host Apec.

“Apec members are not intersted in us hosting the meeting. They are interested to get into trade with us. And we can still continue our trade with Apec members because we already have existing bilateral agreements to boost our trade.”

