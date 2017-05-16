Micah vows to protect settlers from eviction

KAVIENG MP and People’s Progress Party (PPP) leader Ben Micah has assured people living in settlements that he would protect them from being evicted if his party formed the next government.

Addressing a large crowd of settlers from Erima in Port Moresby last Thursday in support of his PPP candidate John Varey, who is contesting the Moresby North-East seat, Micah said that PPP’s policy was to protect individuals living in settlements.

“As long as PPP forms the next government, no Papua New Guinean will be evicted from his land, especially those living in settlements,” Micah said.

“Any government or anybody that gives eviction notices and removes people on a land is working against the will of God because God made man to live on earth to look after his creation. Therefore, no government or anybody has the right to remove any human being from his land to build big buildings,” Micah said.

He said electing a PPP candidate would see them fighting on the floor of Parliament to win back the rights of Papua New Guineans.

Like this: Like Loading...