Microbank customers accessing funds via BSP machine

CUSTOMERS of the People’s Microbank can withdraw cash on the Bank South Pacific ATM and Eftpos nationwide.

It follows the announcements of the interchange between the two banks last week.

PMB board chairman Julius Yeoh said it was a great step towards making financial services more convenient for the rural populace.

“The People’s Microbank is the fastest growing microbank in the country and BSP is a unique and iconic bank in Papua New Guinea and Pacific-recognised for its strong commitment to the region,” Yeoh said.

“This occasion marks another milestone in the rapidly evolving banking industry in Papua New Guinea.

“The People’s Microbank is committed to bringing a wide range of innovations to our customers.

“We have a clear vision to making banking services more accessible. We have (therefore) forged a strategic partnership with BSP to extend our branch network of ATM and efftpos machines around the country.”

BSP has the largest ATM and Eftpos network, with more than 300 ATMs and 9000 eftpos merchants in Papua New Guinea.

