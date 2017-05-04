Middle Fly enough of empty promises

THE people of Middle Fly must choose their leaders without any influence from the campaign.

In this election we want new leaders with skills, innovation and creative skills must be chosen this time or else some past leaders must be reinstated.

Many MP’s have misled the Middle Fly for far too long and its time someone from Nomad/Lake Murray Subdistricts is voted.

Our people suffered too much without Government services to these LLG centres for the last 40 years.

You must prefer to vote for quality leaders who could take actions and talk less for the best interest of the electorate.

People are tired of political instabilities and cries over the years from the empty promises.

Benjamin Paulinus

Middle Fly District

Like this: Like Loading...