Mileng calls for Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium to be upgraded

THE Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium pitch in Lae, Morobe, needs to be upgraded to international standards to host professional matches, a sporting official says.

PNG Sports Foundation Mamose regional director Jeffery Gideon said the facility did not meet international standards as well as Fifa requirements to host international matches.

Gideon said the pitch at the outdoor facility was not up to shape despite millions of kina being pumped into the rehabilitation of the stadium.

He said a major reason why next month’s international match between PNG and the Solomon Islands was taken away from Lae was because of the condition of the field.

The SIK has been the home of the PNG’s premier soccer competition, the National Soccer League (NSL), when it started in 2006, apart from Port Moresby and was now being taken over by the National Premier League (NPL).

PNG Football Association (PNGFA) general secretary Dimirit Mileng said the importance of a good playing field could be overlooked in soccer.

Mileng said every player had the potential to develop their football skills and the playing pitch played a big part in developing such skills.

He said pitch affected the players’ ability to think, move and act quickly. “That would mean, the player must develop a higher skill level in all aspects of the game,” Mileng said.

“Having a competition in general is not an issue, but you would like to see the flair and outcome of matches improve,” he said.

