Miles labelled a crime spot

THE Miles area outside Lae city is becoming a hot spot for crimes and women are continually being harassed there, a Lae District Court magistrate says.

Magistrate Pious Tapil said most of these crimes were related to home-brew and marijuana consumption.

Tapil made these remarks when sentencing a man to 12 months imprisonment at Buimo jail after finding him guilty of having in his possession 28 sticks of rolled marijuana.

Ray Michael, 20, from Morobe, was picked up by police at 9-Mile market on the Okuk Highway on May 13 while he was selling marijuana.

Michael told the court that life was hard for him and being jobless, selling marijuana was his means to make a living for his family.

However, Tapil said it was time now to remove dangerous drugs in communities.

“All law enforcing bodies are trying their best to contain this and the Courts too are doing the same,” he said.

Meanwhile, Keman James, 23, from Okapa, Eastern Highlands, was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment last Friday by the Lae District Court for selling marijuana.

Magistrate Tapil told James that committing crimes to earn a living was not the right way to live in the community.

“Marijuana is causing a high-level of lawlessness in our community today.”

