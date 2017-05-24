Miles United join city league

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE notorious Miles area in Lae now has a new club competing in the Lae Rugby League competition.

The Miles United club entered the competition this year with the aim to expose some of its players to a higher level of football.

The club has an A-grade men’s team as well as an Under-20s and women’s team.

The men’s A-grade team has a win and three losses so far in 2017.

“Unlike other clubs, Miles United does not have Digicel Cup players or any elite level players,” club president Michael Alex said.

“We have raw talent selected from the local Miles competition.

“If we win, that is great, but more importantly our aim is to get our players to feel what structured football is like and create a pathway for them in rugby league.”

Alex said the team was made of youths from 2-Mile to 12-Mile.

He said the Miles area was known for criminal activities so the club was formed change that stereotype.

Like this: Like Loading...