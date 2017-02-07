‘Military aviation costly’

TO run a military aviation operation is an expensive exercise that comes as a total package which the PNG Defence Force and the Government must be ready for, outgoing commanding officer of Air Transport Wing Lt Col John Matlock says.

He made this remarks during the handover parade of the command at the base in Port Moresby last Friday.

“For the first time in 21 years, we have three pilot officers and aircraft engineers that are doing the journals in their respective units, which is fully funded by the Government,” he said.

“However, we cannot have our pilots and engineers without aircraft.

“Aviation comes as a total package. It must have components of hardware which is the aircraft, and software (integrated safety management system) and the live-ware which is the pilots and technicians.

“Without having those to complement each other the unit with still remains stagnant despite changes in command.”

Matlock said aviation was an evolving industry and there was need to keep up with the change in technology and practices in pace with their civilian counterparts.

