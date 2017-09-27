Military builds base to boost security

A NEW military post will be built at Tumolbil in Telefomin, West Sepik, to strengthen security on the border with Indonesia.

Defence Minister and Telefomin MP Solan Mirisim and Defence Force Commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony last Friday.

They were accompanied by Customs Commissioner Ray Paul and officials of the Immigration Department to Tumolbil village in the Yapsie LLG on the border with Indonesia.

The village is in one of the remotest parts of Papua New Guinea.

Mirisim said more patrol posts would be set up along the border to bolster security. It will include the maritime borders as well.

Mirisim said PNG was hosting many international events including the 2018 Apec summit in Port Moresby.

