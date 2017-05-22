Military-issued guns, ammunitions seized

POLICE in Eastern Highlands intercepted and confiscated a consignment of military-issued firearms and ammunitions and Papua New Guinea Defence Force uniforms bound for Southern Highlands.

Eastern Highlands police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal confirmed that a police roadblock at the Korofeigu section of the Highlands Highway between Goroka and Kainantu intercepted a clandestine operation involving the brother of a candidate and a Lae-based police detective last Thursday night.

He said the detective was obviously escorting the illegal consignment bound for the Kagua-Erave district, He was armed with nine rounds of ammunitions in a magnum pistol

N’Drasal said detective would be charged and referred to Lae Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr.

He expressed disappointment at seeing a police officer using his police status to aid the interprovincial smuggling of illegal weapons and ammunitions and PNGDF uniforms. The duo and six others aiding the transportation of the consignment were arrested and detained at the Goroka police station cells,” N’Drasal said.

Supt N’Drasal praised Unggai-Bena district rural commander Daniel Misiel and his police officers for intercepting the firearms smuggling.

According to Ndrasal, the army uniforms can be worn by mercenaries under the disguise of PNGDF personnel during polling and these mercenaries can dictate the polling in their candidate’s favour – even without being detected by officially deployed security forces personnel.

PPC Ndrasal warned election candidates and their supporters to respect other people by campaigning in a respectable manner.

He said to smuggle weapons and ammunitions was like preparing to kill other persons and causing tribal fights etc.

Ndrasal warned people smuggling firearms and ammunitions that his men will deal with them accordingly.

