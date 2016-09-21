Military piper, drummers pass out of school

PRIVATE Megaiya Keyaga topped the class at the Army Piping School in London, England, last week and said it was an honour to be judged the best.

He was among the three from Papua New Guinea who passed out from the Redford Infantry Barracks in Edinburgh in front of family and friends. Piper Keyaga, and drummers Warrant Officer Class Two Billy Vele and Private Tom Epo attended the Piping School to study level two and three of the piping and drumming courses.

Keyaga was voted the best piper on the course – a very distinct honour.

“I have had a great time at the Piping School, and it was a very great honour to be awarded the best piper trophy, particularly as the voting was done by the piping instructors here at the school,” he said.

Drum Major Vele attained certificates in drumming and drum majoring.

Private Tom Epo was awarded a drumming certificate.

The trio were congratulated by Nasser Tamei of the PNG High Commission in London.

The courses in piping and drumming at all levels are for members of any Regular Regiment in the army that has pipes and drums.

