Milk distributor backs Morobe bodybuilding

By LARRY ANDREW

THE MOROBE bodybuilding team travelling to Goroka for the national championship this weekend is backed by Panamex Pacific PNG.

On Wednesday, the firm’s sales representative, Simonta Hani, presented caps, t-shirts and other merchandise to the team of four men and one woman, who will represent Morobe in the 65-kilogramme to 90-plus kg divisions.

Hani said that the bodybuilders had been participating in some Panamex-organised activities so in appreciation, the firm was supporting the team.

“Our support is all about highlighting the importance of milk and to educate the people of its benefits,” Hani said. Speaking on behalf of the team, Zacchaeus Posanei acknowledged Panamex for their kind gesture.

He and coach Eskay Steel will go with the team to the championships.

Morobe bodybuilders: Men – Londati Miso 75kg, Larsen Lio 65kg, Willie Walua 90kg, Bobby Luke 90kg-plus; Women – Pau Moses 65kg.

