Milk is good for you, dairy company tells pupils on visit to school

A PROMOTION team from Panamex Pacific Limited visited the Milfordhaven Elementary School located at Papuan Compound in Lae this week.

They presented students with books and cups of milk.

A Panamex sales representative, Simonta Hani, said there was a need to educate children and feed them good food which would help them in their growth.

He said milk is one part of their diet which most parents usually ignored.

Hani said the Panamex Pacific promotion team has been visiting schools to highlight the importance of milk and what benefits it has for young children and adults as well.

He said the awareness programme was an ongoing event in selected schools.

“We have continued to carry out this awareness programme in selected schools to educate parents, teachers and all school children in Lae and other centres of the country.”

The school’s head teacher Asiba Musi and his staff were

grateful for the visit by the promotion team.

Musi said that this type of awareness was important in the education of young children on the importance of having milk in their diet.

A free cup of milk and an exercise book was given to each of the 300 students.

