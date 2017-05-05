Miller wins chipping comp at golf tourney opener

By HENRY MORABANG

NEW South Wales professional golfer Nathan Miller won the Badili Hardware Limited-sponsored chipping competition of the South Pacific Brewery Papua New Guinea Open on Wednesday night.

Miller chipped nearest to the pin at the 18th hole and picked up K5000.

The second runner-up pocketed K3000 while third-place getter Anthony Qualye won K2000 from 50-plus contenders.

The total prize money of K15,000 was awarded to the top-10 finishers.

Badili Hardware chairman Ashok Kumar said that the chipping contest and the PNG Open event was a success and proved yet again that the country could host high calibre sporting events. The competition is a fun way to introduce the pros to the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club and the hectic four-day event as well as allow local golfers a chance to win a cash prize.

“Everyone looks forward to this competition not only for its fun but to have a chance to win some money,” Kumar said.

