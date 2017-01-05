Millions of pilgrims attend event at Vatican

MORE than 3.9 million pilgrims visited and attended papal events, liturgies or prayer services during the Holy Year of Mercy in 2016, the Vatican says.

The Prefecture of the Papal Household, the Vatican office that coordinates the audiences and distributes the free tickets to papal audiences and liturgies, said a total of 3,952,140 people attended a papal event at the Vatican.

The Vatican released the statistics on Dec 29.

Although the total was slightly higher from the 3.2 million visitors received by Pope Francis in 2015, for a jubilee year, it still fell short of the 5.9 million pilgrims who visited in 2014.

Terrorist attacks in Europe throughout the year were also thought to have discouraged visitors from traveling during what were typically busy tourist seasons in Italy.

During 2016, 762,000 people attended the pope’s 43 weekly general audiences while 446,000 attended the 11 jubilee audiences held one Saturday a month.

More than 169,000 people took part in special group audiences, more than 924,000 people participated in papal liturgies in St Peter’s Basilica or St Peter’s Square and more than 1.6 million people joined the pope for the Angelus or the “Regina Coeli” prayer on Sundays and major feast days in St Peter’s Square.

The statistics released by the Vatican stand in contrast to the numbers published on the Jubilee of Mercy website, which states that over 21 million people participated in the Holy Year of Mercy. The number includes pilgrim groups and individuals who crossed through the Holy Door that are not included in the Vatican’s statistics.

